Major vote on medical marijuana bill affects families with children

There is a major vote on a medical marijuana that affects families with children.

The bill seeks to expand one of the conditions approved for medical marijuana use and would reduce the potency level of one of the ingredients in cannabis oil.

Dale Jackson cherishes any one-on-one time he can spend with his 8-year-old, Colin, who suffers from autism. But he was at the State Capitol trying to see if something big for Colin will happen.

"The past two years, when autism was cut and the families continued to support each other. And now, this year, this is the first year, I get a chance to have autism included for my son," says Dale Jackson.

The new bill in the Senate would allow patients with autism to use medical marijuana in Georgia. In would also lower THC levels, the chemical that produces the high, from 5 percent to 3 percent for those approved users.

Despite other amendments proposed, the original bill passed by a vote of 41-12. Still, these parents believe they're pawns in the fight.

"This isn't the first time our kids have been used as a political bargaining chip," says Shannon Cloud, who is a supporter of medical marijuana use.

"It puts the Senate in a good position," says State Senator Ben Watson. "Because if the House decides to take up the bill, this allows the Senate to be in the game, so to speak."

As the House gets ready to take up the measure, these parents will stand in solidarity. Jackson says it's the process, even if his son and other kids are caught in the middle.

We will be following what happens with the House bill and what amendments may be proposed there.

