Billboard catches people's attention with bold message

There is a billboard on I-285 that is catching people's attention with a bold message -- black people are being pushed out of Atlanta.

I went to neighborhoods in Atlanta where they believe the message is true. We checked the numbers to see if the billboard and the people are right.

Louis Smith is a barber at 71 Barbershop, a new development in east Atlanta. The area has completely changed in just the last few years.

"A lot of clients say that this used to be somewhat of the hood and they moved a lot of that out...and brought in the new retail places [and] apartments," says Smith.

He would love to live in the neighborhood where he works but tells me it's just too expensive.

"I think the prices of everything and people's economic resources, of course, make it un \affordable," says Smith.

If you are driving on I-285, you may have seen the billboard. It's promoting a documentary on gentrification in major cities. The executive producer told me it's shocking but it's America's dirty secret.

"It's a lot of people moving out who are not able to afford to stay here," says Antonio Westmoreland, who lives in Peoplestown. "The neighborhood has been changing. When we first got here it was an all black community."

He says his neighborhood is becoming more diverse.

A total of 2.5 million people are expected to move to Atlanta by 2040 so we may be seeing major developments like the one in east Atlanta.

