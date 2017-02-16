Ties deepen between city hall, man who FBI says intimidated construction company owner

The man who allegedly threw a brick through the window at one of the people embroiled in a corruption scandal at Atlanta city Hall has a rap sheet stretching back to 1994.

CBS46 has learned that in addition to felony theft and forgery charges in Florida between 1994 and 1996, Shandarrick Barnes was also convicted of racketeering by stealing bail bond money in 2009 in DeKalb County.

That same year, he got a full-time job with the city of Atlanta. Paperwork from 2014 shows the city of Atlanta paid Barnes nearly $25,000 for a job in the public works department.

In March 2015, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Atlanta Police arrested four public works employees for stealing from the city. In the 1.4 million document dump, we found an email exchange between Barnes and his wife centered around that headline:

BARNES: "That's at my location. Crazy part is, that Mitzi and Andrea both called to check on me today." (REPORTER'S NOTE: Mitzi Bickers is a former colleague of Mayor Kasim Reed whose records the FBI subpoenaed. Andrea is Andrea Boone, who remains employed in Reed's office.) WIFE: Really... Why they thought you had something to do it? SB: No, just ensuring that I stay away from the bull. Or maybe just reaching out of being nosey. Who knows honey. WIFE: Ummm, why would you involve yourself with the bull... You have too much to lose.

Six months later, in September 2015, Barnes confessed to throwing a brick through the window of the home of ER Mitchell, and left rats on his porch

Mitchell is a construction contractor who admitted he bribed someone in City of Atlanta government to the tune of $1M. He was the first person to admit his involvement in an FBI investigation into bribery at city hall that continues to grow.

Since then, we've learned a lot. One key question remains: Who took the bribes and which city officials did they pay off?

One thing we have learned is that the US attorney said city officials were involved — invoking the plural and implying not just one official was involved.

Now, we know ER Mitchell is likely not keeping his mouth shut. It's likely the man who pleaded guilty this morning is not keeping his mouth shut, either.

For all the records we searched we still don't know who took the money. But we'll keep searching.

