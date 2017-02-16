Shooter convicted for the murder of a DeKalb teenager

On Thursday, a DeKalb county jury returned guilty verdicts for Deandre Seabrooks 29, accused of murdering 17 year old Sariah Wilcoxson.

The charges involved Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On January 11, 2016 after parting with a friend, Wilcoxson was leaving the MARTA bus stop near the corner of Flat Shoals Road and Fayetteville Road. She was then gunned down by Seabrooks and he opened fire with an AK-47 assault weapon. Seabrooks shot Wilcoxson in the neck and arm leaving her to die at the scene.

Before the trial, Seabrooks was identified by an eyewitness which prompted warrants for his arrest.

On January 21,2016, A DeKalb County SWAT team arrested Seabrooks in Stockbridge. According to detectives, Seabrooks murdered Wilcoxson in retaliation for an ongoing argument with her brother.

Seabrooks is set to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. He earned another 10 years by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge, Gail Flake.

