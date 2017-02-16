Moving in right direction, but crime reality persists in Marietta neighborhood

A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A Marietta man wanted for a brutal attack, rape and kidnapping of a woman is jailed after he was arrested by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit on Wednesday.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
The Cobb County District Attorney's office says thieves are targeting pickup trucks during car break-ins near the Cumberland Mall.More >
Kay Kirkpatrick has captured a state Senate seat after winning the election in Georgia's 32nd District.More >
One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a fatal crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.More >
A former Spalding County teacher is facing several sexual related charges after she was caught with some of her students inside her vehicle when she was pulled over by police.More >
A Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia is behind bars and is accused of having an improper relationship with a female student.More >
Barrow County EMS said that the body of Andrei Iurco, who disappeared in the 3-acre pond along Hancock Bridge Road, has been found in that same area.More >
Police are searching for a man who walked into a car dealership in Duluth and drove off with a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 SUV valued at over $70,000.More >
