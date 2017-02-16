Moving in right direction, but crime reality persists in Marietta neighborhood

Marietta city leaders believe they’ve made great progress in shoring up a long-time crime problem along Franklin Gateway, formerly known as Franklin Road. However, the reality of lingering problems in that area has been highlighted by recent crimes and investigations.

Police recently broke up what they say was an organized gambling and money laundering ring, based at a grocery store along Franklin Gateway. That operation is directly across the street from a new public soccer complex the city is building, on the site of what used to be an apartment complex.

That complex was one of four purchased by the city using more than 60 million tax payer dollars. The apartments acquired by the city were deemed to be the most crime-ridden of that area. They were torn down to make way for new commercial opportunities, including what is now the practice and operations facility for the new Atlanta United FC soccer team.

“You can't just look at (the progress) from yesterday, you have to look at it over the past couple of years,” said city spokeswoman Lindsey Wiles. “Our police department has worked really hard to bring that crime rate down. We’ve worked so hard to make Franklin Gateway a safer place to live by bringing in new businesses.

The last of the four apartment complexes was recently demolished, and the land is for sale. The city has said they want to focus on commercial development for that area, but have not ruled out a mixed-used development of commercial and residential.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.