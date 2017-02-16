Residents want city to provide plans for vacant property

In the heart of downtown Atlanta, it’s rare to find a vacant piece of property.

“I mean it serves no purpose. It’s an empty lot, it’s not parking, it’s nothing,” resident Jazmine Crawford said.

Crawford lives next to a small plot of land on Hilliard Street which is owned by the Atlanta Housing Authority.

Reverend Bobby Graham, Jr. is president of the neighborhood association and said the housing authority has been sitting on the property for eight years.

"We’re just asking right now, Atlanta Housing where are you right now with it all?” Graham Jr. asked. “Being that it is Atlanta Housing Authority we would like to see some public housing or some sort of use that is going to uplift the community.”

Residents also said that public records show the housing authority spent more than $1.1 million for the property, and soil remediation on it.

Yet the area is not even being used.

“We just want a conversation. What do you want to do with the properties and how can we be engaged with your vision that you have?” Graham Jr. asked.

Graham also said the city spent thousands of dollars to purchase similar property on Hilliard Street and Auburn Avenue, which are being used for parking.

“Obviously, more planning should go into spending so that you don’t buy something that is worth nothing for eight years,” Crawford said.

"The Integral Group has development rights for these locations. Although AHA has requested Integral’s development plans multiple times, Integral has not yet submitted," the Atlanta Housing Authority said Friday.

