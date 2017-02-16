Georgia sheriff's deputy charged with child molestation

A sheriff's deputy has been placed on leave after being charged with child molestation in north Georgia.

The Daily Citizen reports 23 year-old Justin Litzenberg, a deputy with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Thursday at his apartment in Dalton.

Litzenberg was charged in nearby Bartow County with child molestation, false imprisonment and cruelty to a child. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Litzenberg was placed on administrative leave without pay following his arrest. He has worked for the department for about 2 1/2 years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.