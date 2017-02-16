Georgia sheriff's deputy charged with child molestation

Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Three people were sentenced for stealing $4.3 million in U.S. government funds, according to the Department of Justice.
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.
Suspect wanted for carjacking in Norcross.
An 11-year-old child was shot in the leg in Atlanta late Thursday.
One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a fatal crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.
A former Spalding County teacher is facing several sexual related charges after she was caught with some of her students inside her vehicle when she was pulled over by police.
A Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia is behind bars and is accused of having an improper relationship with a female student.
Barrow County EMS said that the body of Andrei Iurco, who disappeared in the 3-acre pond along Hancock Bridge Road, has been found in that same area.
Police are searching for a man who walked into a car dealership in Duluth and drove off with a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 SUV valued at over $70,000.
