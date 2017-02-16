Georgia House panel approves bill allowing guns on campus

Licensed gun owners could carry concealed handguns on public college campuses under legislation advancing in the Georgia House.

A panel approved the bill on Thursday after about an hour of testimony, sending it to the House's full Public Safety Committee. The measure would allow anyone age 21 and up to carry a concealed handgun on campus with a state-issued permit.

Georgia's Republican Gov. Nathan Deal last year vetoed similar legislation. The University System of Georgia also has opposed past efforts.

This year's bill from Republican Rep. Mandi Ballinger of Canton adds an exemption for on-campus preschools, one of Deal's concerns. She says people on campuses have a right to protect themselves.

Opponents fear the change would endanger students and staff.

Georgia is among 17 states banning concealed weapons on campus.

