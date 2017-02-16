Know your rights when dealing with debt collectors

A military family decided they'd Better Call Harry after their insurance claim was denied on a canceled trip.More >
Popular online sites such as eBay or Craigslist have become global marketplaces. But you need to follow certain rules when purchasing on them or you could get scammed. Better Call Harry reports on a $2200 lesson one man learned.More >
Here are his signs to tell the legitimate contacts from the scam variety.More >
After a hydrant started leaking last summer, workers removed it, but didn't replace it. Roger Davis kept calling county offices about getting a new hydrant. When he couldn't get answers, he decided he'd Better Call Harry.More >
Two neighbors in a Marietta condo are being told to leave, even though their leases are not up.More >
One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a fatal crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.More >
A former Spalding County teacher is facing several sexual related charges after she was caught with some of her students inside her vehicle when she was pulled over by police.More >
A Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia is behind bars and is accused of having an improper relationship with a female student.More >
Barrow County EMS said that the body of Andrei Iurco, who disappeared in the 3-acre pond along Hancock Bridge Road, has been found in that same area.More >
Police are searching for a man who walked into a car dealership in Duluth and drove off with a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 SUV valued at over $70,000.More >
