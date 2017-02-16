Know your rights when dealing with debt collectors

A collection agency can sue you over a debt you refuse to pay unless that debt is time-barred, i.e., beyond the statute of limitations.

But collection agencies cannot trample on your rights. For example, you have the right to tell debt collectors to stop calling you. You need to send them a certified letter, citing the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

The text of the act can be found on the FTC website. The FTC wants you to know your rights if contacted by collection agencies.

They:

may not call you before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

may not contact you at work if you’ve told them that your employer doesn’t allow you to get such calls in the workplace

may not contact a third party about you for any reason other than getting your contact information

may not harass or abuse you or anyone else they contact about you

may not lie about the amount you owe

may not use deceptive methods to collect a debt from you, including: falsely claim to be law enforcement officers; use a fake company name; claim that you’ll be arrested if you don’t pay your debt; or threaten to seize, garnish, attach, or sell your property or your wages — unless they are permitted by law to do it and intend to do so.

In a few cases, debt collectors can be crooks, stealing from you or the business owners for whom they work.

Better Call Harry has one victim's story.

