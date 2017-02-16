Man convicted of killing officer re-sentenced

Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Three people were sentenced for stealing $4.3 million in U.S. government funds, according to the Department of Justice.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
Suspect wanted for carjacking in Norcross.More >
An 11-year-old child was shot in the leg in Atlanta late Thursday.More >
The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old student who hasn't been seen by his mom since she dropped him off at school Friday morning.More >
Expanding MARTA is on the minds of many after the I-85 collapse and all the new faces who were forced to ride it.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found near a building in downtown Atlanta but the all-clear has been given and things are back to normal.More >
City leaders along with the Arthur Blank Foundation broke ground Friday on a new park in an area in desperate need of revitalization.More >
Two separate crashes along eastbound I-285 in Fulton County backed traffic up for miles but crews cleared the crash scenes and the roadway is fully reopen.More >
One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a fatal crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.More >
The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old student who hasn't been seen by his mom since she dropped him off at school Friday morning.More >
A former Spalding County teacher is facing several sexual related charges after she was caught with some of her students inside her vehicle when she was pulled over by police.More >
Some residents in Cumming were surprised Saturday morning when a hot air balloon landed on their street.More >
Police are searching for a man who walked into a car dealership in Duluth and drove off with a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 SUV valued at over $70,000.More >
