Man convicted of killing officer re-sentenced

Sitting quietly in court, tears rolled down Norris Speed’s face. It was minutes after as a prosecutor described exactly how he killed an Atlanta police officer back in 1991.

The bullet fired through officer Nile Johantgen and left a hole in the hearts of many.

And 26 years later, there's a chance for closure.

Only CBS46 was there as Speed was re-sentenced to life without parole. His previous death penalty was thrown out in 2010.

CBS46 raised questions about the seven year wait.

Attorney Sara Becker said it’s possible state prosecutors weren’t in a rush to re-sentence Speed.

“The defendant's in jail now and will remain in jail after the re-sentencing so there may not have been a lot of impetus to pursue it aggressively,” said Becker.

When we asked a spokesperson from the district attorney’s office about it, he simply said that’s not the case. However, we did learn judges schedule all court proceedings.

CBS46 then asked about the 24 years it took from Speed’s initial sentencing in 1993 to Thursday's re-sentence.

The spokesperson said a motion in the Supreme Court was filed in 1998 for a retrial, then a petition for Habeas Corpus filed after that in which case he says there is no statue of limitations.

CBS46 reached out to the Atlanta Police Department. A spokesperson said

“When we lost Officer Niles Johantgen, it was a devastating blow to the Atlanta Police Department. He was well liked by many officers. Officer Johantgen's service to the City of Atlanta was exemplary. We are pleased justice has been served and that his family has closure.”

