Police: Elderly woman's truck stolen in Catoosa County

Police say an elderly woman's truck was stolen in Catoosa County.

The truck was stolen on Feb. 13 from Carroll Drive, according to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the gray truck is unique in that the driver's side door has been replaced with a white door.

The truck is the woman's only means of transportation, according to authorities.

If you have any information about the theft, you're asked to call police at (706) 935-2424.

