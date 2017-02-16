Student at LaGrange High School being treated for suspected meningitis

A student at LaGrange High School is being treated for suspected meningitis.

The announcement was made in a letter to parents from Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, the district's heath director.

Meningitis is the medical term "that describes the infection of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord," according to Dr. Obasanjo.

The infection spreads after direct prolonged contact with the infected individual, according to Dr. Obasanjo. Examples given in the letter include kissing and sharing objects contaminated with saliva, such as toys, pacifiers, lipstick, cigarettes, food or eating utensils.

Dr. Obasanjo says people who are exposed at the school are being referred to their physicians.

If you have any questions, you're asked to call the Troup County Heath Department at (706) 845-4085.

