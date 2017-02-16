Al Gore hosts climate and health conference in Atlanta

One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a fatal crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.More >
The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old student who hasn't been seen by his mom since she dropped him off at school Friday morning.More >
A former Spalding County teacher is facing several sexual related charges after she was caught with some of her students inside her vehicle when she was pulled over by police.More >
Police are searching for a man who walked into a car dealership in Duluth and drove off with a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 SUV valued at over $70,000.More >
A Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia is behind bars and is accused of having an improper relationship with a female student.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal, joined by key members of the Georgia General Assembly, signed ten education bills at the State Capitol on Thursday.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
Georgia's 6th district special congressional election to fill Tom Price's vacant House seat, which originally had nearly 20 candidates, has now been extended to a runoff season for the top two candidates--Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.More >
As Governor Nathan Deal mulls whether he'll sign the Campus Carry Bill, allowing licensed gun owners to carry weapons on Georgia's College campuses, students who would be affected by it are of mixed opinions.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in District 6, pushing the original deadline of March 20--before the special election--back to May 21.More >
