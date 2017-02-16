Al Gore hosts climate and health conference in Atlanta

Former Vice President Al Gore says more attention must be paid to the health consequences of climate change. He called on scientists, health officials and health care providers to work together to address what he calls a "climate crisis on health."

Gore made the comments Thursday during a meeting at The Carter Center in Atlanta. Gore helped organize the conference after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly canceled its own conference on climate change and health.

Gore says the effects of climate change are falling hardest on the poor. He and scientists say many infectious diseases are made worse by a changing climate.

Several hundred people are attending the conference, which include discussions on extreme weather, food supplies and mental health.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.