Atlanta looking at transportation plan for the future

There are big plans for big growth in Atlanta. The city is looking ahead on its transportation plans as the region expects to grow by 2.5 million people in the next two decades.

A meeting was held Thursday asking for your input. City planners say we need to act now to keep up with the growth.

Whether you drive, bike, walk or take public transportation, getting from A to B efficiently in Atlanta is a priority for many. But we all know it can be difficult.

Tim Keane is the planning commissioner looking to put together a transportation plan for the future.

"It's a huge issue because the region is expected to grow by 2.5 million people over the next 25 years, so the question is how can we possibly accommodate that kind of growth and still get around?" asked Keane.

That's what officials are asking members of the public as they reach out for input. And they have some brainstorming to do.

"We built every highway that was possible so now what do you do?" asked Keane.

At the first community meeting for the comprehensive plan, Keane says the focus going ahead should be more on trips around the neighborhood.

"The biggest thing is that Atlanta and this region has been so intent and focused on moving people around the region for the past 50, 60 years, which gives you highways and big parking decks and transit stations," said Keane.

The plans will include figuring out how to get people to drive less and make other modes of transportation, like MARTA, more appealing.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed says the city is already headed in the right direction.

"We're going to have state-of-the-art technology implemented in our traffic lights and on our roadways," said Reed. "We're going to repair basic thins like potholes and sidewalks."

The city's last transportation plan was in 2008. Leaders are offering you several ways to get involved from community meetings to social media polling.

