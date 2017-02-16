Attorneys tell immigrants to prepare for the worst

One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a fatal crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.More >
The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old student who hasn't been seen by his mom since she dropped him off at school Friday morning.More >
A former Spalding County teacher is facing several sexual related charges after she was caught with some of her students inside her vehicle when she was pulled over by police.More >
Some residents in Cumming were surprised Saturday morning when a hot air balloon landed on their street.More >
Police are searching for a man who walked into a car dealership in Duluth and drove off with a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 SUV valued at over $70,000.More >
