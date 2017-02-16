Attorneys tell immigrants to prepare for the worst

Illegal immigrant communities in Atlanta are being told to prepare for the worst.

Cell phone videos of recent removal operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Atlanta is causing fear to spread among immigrant communities.

On Thursday night, many immigrants -- legal and not -- showed up at a town hall meeting at the Latin American Association in DeKalb County.

Immigration attorneys told the crowd even illegal immigrants have right to due process under the constitution and to prepare for what may be ahead.

“So we’re telling people we don’t know exactly what’s ahead,” said attorney Dustin Baxter.

Brookhaven police was also in attendance and reassured immigrants they do not enforce immigration laws.

"We are not federal agents," said Brookhaven Police Officer Carlos Niño.

