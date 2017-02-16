Protesters march against recent immigration raids by Trump administration

Atlanta is just one of many sites around the country with protests against recent immigration raids by the Trump administration.

The administration says the roundups targeted dangerous criminals but demonstrators say that's not true.

In Georgia, immigrants and their supporters say they are both frustrated and terrified over what they see as a targeted attack on their specific community. But federal officials say a majority of the people rounded up in the recent raids are criminals who don't belong in the U.S.

A wave of fear drew hundreds of protesters outside the Federal Immigration Enforcement Headquarters in downtown Atlanta. Dozens also gathered outside the Mexican Consulate.

"I didn't even know there was a protest, but I have to speak because I care, because it's my community. These are my people," said one protester.

They're expressing their opposition to recent raids they feel target the Hispanic community, a move activists like Paulina Hernandez say could increase the deportation of immigrant families.

"We are seeing the clear difference about how the Latino people...are being particularly criminalized," said Hernandez. "We are taking it in the teeth for a lot of other communities as well."

In a statement to CBS46, federal immigration officials confirmed agents recently rounded up hundreds of people classified as illegal immigrants across the United States, asserting a majority of them were criminals who pose a public safety threat and who do not belong in the United States.

Children of immigrants are concerned with the agency's definition of "public safety threats."

The agency called the raids "routine, daily, targeted operations."

Meanwhile, people all over the city are in panic.

So the warning to the Georgia immigration community is that regardless of your immigration status, stick together and know your rights.

