Two hospitalized following Alpharetta fire

Two people were hospitalized after a house fire in Alpharetta early Friday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. in the bedroom of the home on the 400 block of Poplar Glen Court.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The two people taken to the hospital and were treated for smoke inhalation. Both are expected to be okay.

The home sustained smoke and fire damage.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.