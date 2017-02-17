Busy Cobb County interchange closed through the weekend

Workers have temporarily shut down a busy Cobb County interstate overpass in order to reconfigure lanes, creating a new traffic pattern.

The overpass on Windy Hill Road at the I-75 interchange is closed to traffic through 5 a.m. Monday to allow workers to pour concrete and re-stripe the lanes, creating Cobb County's first ever 'diverging diamond' interchange.

The on and off ramps onto I-75 from Windy Hill Road remain open.

It will be similar to diverging diamond interchanges in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties: Ashford-Dunwoody Road at I-285, Jimmy Carter Boulevard at I-85, and Pleasant Hill Road at I-85. The diverging diamond concept basically forces drivers into the opposite lane as they cross the bridge, which helps traffic move through the area more efficiently by eliminating a left turn into oncoming traffic.

Cobb County's Director of transportation Jim Wilgus says the design of the Windy Hill interchange should also create a safety improvement.

Windy Hill at I-75 has a big accident history. What this does is really reduce those safety problems we've got at that interchange," said Wilgus.

Workers will need two weekends to complete the work. They plan to close the Windy Hill overpass again March 4-5, weather permitting. Detour signs are posted throughout the area to direct drivers to alternative routes.

