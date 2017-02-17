Man found with dead horses on farm in trouble again

A man charged with animal cruelty after police found several dead and malnourished horses on his farm in July is in trouble with the law again.

Branden Fulton facing more accusations of mistreating animals. On Tuesday, Fulton was cited for failing to give his horses food and water. Fulton County animal control officers say they were originally called to the address by someone who claimed Fulton was beating his horses.

Fulton was ordered by a judge to remove all of the animals from his property in July of 2016. Police say four horses were found dead at his farm off Butner Road and Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

Past citations

Fulton has an extensive history of animal abuse cases.

Back in April of 2012, Fulton was ticketed for leaving a horse in a trailer in Midtown for nearly 7 hours. The case was eventually dismissed.

Then in January 2014, he was in court again, this time for not getting the proper permit to build a fence that would act as a corral for his horses which were being kept in the Buckhead area.

He pleaded no contest and was temporarily barred from riding or owning a horse in Atlanta.

