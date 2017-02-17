Several injured after truck, daycare bus collide in Paulding County

The front of a Paulding Preparatory Academy's bus is now crushed after hitting a tree service truck. The crash sent both drivers, a passenger and 10 children to the hospital.

"Had the turn been just a second later, the truck really could've broadsided the school bus, and gosh, that would've been really bad," Sgt. Ashley Henson told CBS46.

Investigators still don't know which driver is at fault. First responders say one of the vehicles didn't yield when it was supposed to.

Georgia State Patrol hasn't released the name of either driver but CBS46 asked and was told the bus driver did have the license necessary to drive the 15 passenger bus.



The crash happened just two minutes away from the daycare. Staff declined to comment but said they're grateful everyone is ok.

The daycare provides transportation for children to different elementary schools.

Rafael Jones' two children were on the bus.

"I'm just relieved. I was relieved. I'm like, 'my baby's ok,'" Jones said.

Jones says he's amazed no one involved in the crash was seriously injured.

"I told my wife at that moment, God was riding with the kids and the young lady who was involved in the accident."

All of the children have since been released from the hospital. Georgia State Patrol however is continuing its investigation.

Children's injuries appeared to be minor, according to Paulding County deputies on the scene.

