Proposed legislation would ban sale of non-rescue pets in San Francisco

Proposed legislation in San Francisco would ban the sale of non-rescue cats and dogs at pet stores in the city.

Katy Tang, a member of the city's Board of Supervisors, introduced the legislation. She writes in a Facebook post that dogs and cats sold in pet stores "often come from inhumane puppy and kitten mills that churn out animals with no regard for their health or well-being".

The Humane Society estimates that more than 10,000 puppy mills in the United States produce about 2,400,000 puppies a year.

Tang says the USDA recently removed information documenting animal cruelty cases at puppy and kitten mills from their website.

