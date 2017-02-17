Free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday! - CBS46 News

Free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday!

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Talk about a tasty Tuesday!

Participating metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A restaurants will be giving away free chick-n-minis on Tuesday.

The restaurant will give away three chick-n-minis to customers and there is no purchase necessary.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46