Wrestler George "The Animal" Steele passes away at age 79

Hall-of-Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan announced on Twitter Friday morning that George "The Animal" Steele has passed away at the age of 79.

Steele had been battling health problems and was under hospice care before passing away.

Steele's birth name was William James Myers and he had been in the wrestling business for nearly 50 years. He was famous for devouring turnbuckles and had several signature moves.

He had been living in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

George"the Animal"Steel,RIP my brother,only love,only grateful. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 17, 2017

