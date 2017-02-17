Wrestler George "The Animal" Steele passes away at age 79 - CBS46 News

By WGCL Digital Team
COCOA BEACH, FL

Hall-of-Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan announced on Twitter Friday morning that George "The Animal" Steele has passed away at the age of 79.

Steele had been battling health problems and was under hospice care before passing away.

Steele's birth name was William James Myers and he had been in the wrestling business for nearly 50 years. He was famous for devouring turnbuckles and had several signature moves.

He had been living in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

