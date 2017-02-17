Names of victims released after Polk County fire

Two people died in a house fire in Rockmart, GA.. (COURTESY: WZOT Radio on Facebook)

Officials have released the names of the victims killed in a Polk County fire on Friday morning.

Investigators said they've opened a death investigation into the fire that left a wife and husband dead and their daughter critically injured.

In Polk County, police are working to figure out what caused the house fire and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they're in the early stages of an investigation surrounding the fire, along with Rockmart PD and the Fire Marshal.

Someone called 911 at about 8:15 a.m. to report that a home on Sciple Street was on fire, according to Rockmart City Manager Jeff Ellis.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the doors and windows, Ellis said. Once they extinguished the fire, firefighters entered the home and found the two bodies.

The married couple killed were identified as 73-year-old Clifford Singleton and 65-year-old Mary Singleton.

Their daughter, 39-year-old Melissa Singleton was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition. Officials say she has first and second degree burns.

Police are actively searching for Ricky Venable, a man they're calling a person of interest in the fire. Venable lived with the Singleton family and was reportedly seen running from the home when the fire started.

