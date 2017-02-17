DeKalb Commissioner: ICE "lied" about immigration raids

During their board meeting on Wednesday, DeKalb County commission chair Kathie Gannon said ICE officials "lied" when asked about the raids.

Speaking about the raids that have gained a large amount of publicity and spurred nationwide protests this week, Gannon said she'd asked local enforcement to inquire about the raids on her behalf.

"They said they were picking up felons, and that is not true, that a lot of people did not have warrants, for any felon activities at all," Gannon said. "They are separated from their families now, taken off to South Georgia, somewhere, in a jail."

In a statement, ICE said about two-thirds of the people they've picked up had prior criminal convictions or had been deported and re-entered the country illegally.

"This is simply not a respectable way to treat people in the United States of America, much less in DeKalb County," Gannon characterized.

Gannon cited a lack of policy at the federal level as part of the long-standing problem the country has with immigration.

"We urge our federal government to work on a policy that is fair," she said.

ICE: Raids were business as usual

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said the efforts were "routine" and no different than the arrests carried out under President Barack Obama that targeted those with criminal histories or multiple immigration violations.

But Trump took to Twitter to claim credit, calling the raids a "crackdown".

The raids included nearly 200 people in the Carolinas and Georgia, more than 150 in and around Los Angeles, and around 40 in New York, ICE confirmed. Among those arrested were a Salvadoran gang member and a Brazilian drug trafficker, officials said.

A decade ago, immigration officers searching for specific individuals would often arrest others encountered along the way, a practice that drew criticism from advocates. Under the Obama administration, agents focused more narrowly on specific individuals who posed a security or public safety threat.

Trump signed an executive order days after taking office that made clear that almost any immigrant living illegally in America could be targeted.

