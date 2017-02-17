Two dead, five injured after GA-92 accident

Two people died and five others were injured after a vehicle rear-ended another and forced it into oncoming traffic.
The accident took place on Wednesday, February 15, at around 7:15 p.m. when Charles Paine, 30, struck Aaron White, 33, from behind as they traveled north on Dallas Highway, GA-92, near Brickleberry Way in Douglasville, GA.
White's Toyota Tacoma pickup was forced into oncoming traffic where it struck a Toyota Camry with three people inside head-on. The driver of that Camry, Daryl Head, 42, of Warner Robins died. His passengers, Shintell Browder, 42, of Kennesaw and Trinity Chism, 13, of Kennessaw were injured and taken to Grady Hospital.
The Tacoma then overturned and struck a Ford F-150, driven by Daniel Reyes, 45, of Douglasville, head-on before coming to rest.
The Kia, driven by Paine, continued north where it struck another Toyota Camry, driven by Alqueta Thurman, head-on.
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
