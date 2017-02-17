Greg Maddux to make debut as UNLV assistant baseball coach

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Greg Maddux, left, and third baseman Chipper Jones are honored before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

It's a different kind of opening night for Greg Maddux - his first as a college baseball coach.

The Hall of Famer and former Atlanta Braves player has joined UNLV's staff as a volunteer assistant coach and his first game comes Friday night when the Rebels host Omaha.

UNLV says Maddux joined Stan Stolte's staff last fall with the head coach calling him "arguably the smartest player to ever step foot on a baseball field."

Maddux, 50, went to high school in Las Vegas before beginning a pro career in which he became the first player to win four straight Cy Young Awards and the first with at least 15 wins in 17 consecutive seasons.

He also was hired by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a special assistant to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

