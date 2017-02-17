Police: Store clerk helped 4 friends steal $4,000 in gift cards

These four men are wanted by police for stealing $4,000 in Home Depot Gift Cards and exchanging them for cash. (SOURCE: WGCL)

A man who admitted to police he helped his friends steal $4,000 in gift cards from his job is in custody.

Police said the man, a cashier at a Home Depot in Norcross, had initially reported a robbery in January.

Later that month, police said he admitted he helped his friends steal the activated gift cards. He was arrested and charged with giving a false report and theft by taking.

Police said the gift cards were used to obtain cash at several Publix grocery stores in DeKalb County.

Police said the suspects were driving a gold or beige Mercedes Benz passenger car and released photos of them.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637).

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number(s): 17-004635.

