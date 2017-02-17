Police: Store clerk helped 4 friends steal $4,000 in gift cards

Atlanta Police are investigating an incident where a 6-year-old boy was shot in the back Sunday morning.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Three people were sentenced for stealing $4.3 million in U.S. government funds, according to the Department of Justice.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
Suspect wanted for carjacking in Norcross.More >
Police are searching for a man who walked into a car dealership in Duluth and drove off with a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 SUV valued at over $70,000.More >
A Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia is behind bars and is accused of having an improper relationship with a female student.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division and the Gwinnett County Health Department are advising residents to use caution and avoid animals behaving in unusual ways after three people in Norcross were attacked by a rabid cat.More >
There were smiles across the board as CBS46 traveled to an elementary school in Gwinnett County for another installment of our "Books to Kids" program.More >
One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a fatal crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.More >
DeKalb County Jail officials have arrested a jail services worker accused of collaborating with an inmate to get contraband inside the facility on Memorial Drive in Decatur, Georgia.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman who is accused of posing as an employee and stealing more than $11,000 worth of iPhones from a metro Atlanta Target.More >
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced a plan to improve the county's infrastructure.More >
According to the American Transportation Research Institute truck drivers in Fulton county are delayed on I-75 more than 613,000 hours. I-85 has more than 418,000 hours. I-285 is the lowest with more than 190,000 hours delayed.More >
