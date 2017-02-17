Moderate amount of tree pollen in Atlanta Friday

The pollen count in Atlanta on Friday was 60 with a moderate amount of trees, and lower than the 68 from Thursday.

Friday's pollen in Atlanta

Trees - moderate

Juniper, Elm, Pine and Alder

Grass - none



Weeds - Low

Sheep Sorrel

February pollen in Atlanta

Feb 1 - 109 (High)

Feb 2 - 116 (High)

Feb 3 - 105 (High)

Feb 6 - 12 (Low)

Feb 7 - 41 (Moderate)

Feb 8 - 5 (Low)

Feb 9 - 117 (High)

Feb 10 - 62 (Moderate)

Feb 13 - 513 (High)

Feb 14 - 217 (High)

Feb 15 - 20 (Moderate)

Feb 16 - 68 (Moderate)

Feb 17 - 60 (Moderate)

The pollen is measured on weekdays by Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.