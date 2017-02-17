Georgia House approves state budget increasing teacher pay

Alpharetta Police are investigating an assault that took place May 16 in the Willis Park area.More >
An Atlanta sixth-grader was crowned the new MasterChef Junior, winning a $100,000 grand prize, a trophy and a national title shared with only four other winners in the contest's history.More >
The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old student who hasn't been seen by his mom since she dropped him off at school Friday morning.More >
Expanding MARTA is on the minds of many after the I-85 collapse and all the new faces who were forced to ride it.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found near a building in downtown Atlanta but the all-clear has been given and things are back to normal.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
Some residents in Cumming were surprised Saturday morning when a hot air balloon landed on their street.More >
One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a fatal crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.More >
An Atlanta sixth-grader was crowned the new MasterChef Junior, winning a $100,000 grand prize, a trophy and a national title shared with only four other winners in the contest's history.More >
The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old student who hasn't been seen by his mom since she dropped him off at school Friday morning.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal, joined by key members of the Georgia General Assembly, signed ten education bills at the State Capitol on Thursday.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
Georgia's 6th district special congressional election to fill Tom Price's vacant House seat, which originally had nearly 20 candidates, has now been extended to a runoff season for the top two candidates--Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.More >
As Governor Nathan Deal mulls whether he'll sign the Campus Carry Bill, allowing licensed gun owners to carry weapons on Georgia's College campuses, students who would be affected by it are of mixed opinions.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in District 6, pushing the original deadline of March 20--before the special election--back to May 21.More >
