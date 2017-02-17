Man arrested in connection to double homicide in Cobb County

A 26-year-old Atlanta man has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in Cobb County.

Police responded to the 6900 block of Shenandoah Trial in Austell on Feb. 15, where they found two men who had been shot. Both men, identified as 26-year-old Deandre Brooks and 28-year-old Roderick Foster, were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

A spokesperson with Cobb County police said Broderick Taylor was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with two counts of felony murder; two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder; two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; and one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Taylor is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

