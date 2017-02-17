Executive of child care facility charged with distribution of child pornography

An executive of a child care facility in Upson County has been charged with distribution of child pornography.

David Batchelor, 45, was arrested at his home in Thomaston on Feb. 13, according to a spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Police say in addition to Batchelor's arrest, several electronic devices were seized from him during the investigation.

The exact circumstances that led to Batchelor's arrest were not provided by authorities.

Batchelor is the executive administrator of the Rays of Hope Child Care facility, according to police, who says he also works for the Georgia Department of Transportation.

