Family torn apart by ICE raids

In a draft executive order leaked to the AP, the Trump administration said they would use the National Guard to round up and help deport unauthorized immigrants.

The Trump administration denied that the claims surrounding the document were true, but regardless, raids across the country have removed a number undocumented immigrants in the country illegally.

Many of those targeted are mothers and fathers of US citizens. Around 4.5 million children in the US have at least one undocumented parent and one Atlanta-area family says they were torn apart by what they called aggressive immigration raids.

Victoria Gutierrez’ husband Fredy Del Valle-Alcocer was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, one day after they were married. The family said now they fear they will be torn apart from their mother as well. Gutierrez's daughter said her new stepfather, Fredy, came to Georgia from Mexico.

Then last week, around the same time immigration officials were raiding communities looking for undocumented immigrants, they noticed Fredy while he was crossing a Buford Highway.

The family has been unable to contact him since his arrest.

In a statement, ICE told CBS46 they encountered Fredy while looking for another person who was wanted on battery and domestic violence charges. ICE has said the recent rash of raids are focused on people with criminal backgrounds or those who have re-entered the country illegally after they were previously deported.

Still, deportation agents decided to arrest Del Vall-Alcocer.

"As an individual who has violated our nation’s immigration laws, ICE made the determination to place Mr. Del Valle into removal proceedings after a case-by-case review of his circumstances based on the totality of the circumstances,” ICE said.

An ICE spokesperson says their job is to focus on identifying felons and people who pose a public safety threat, a claim people like Gutierrez say is just not true.

