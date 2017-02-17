The reality of dealing with title pawns

Have you thought about pawning the title to your car to get some quick cash?

It sounds easy -- turn over the title to your car as collateral and get cash in your hand.

But miss a payment and you could lose your car. Not only that, but when the lender sells your car, he has the right to keep all the money.

Even if it's more than you owe.

Better Call Harry has a consumer reality check.

If you have an issue with a lender, check out the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau website.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.