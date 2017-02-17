#Hurtbae: video shows "Spelhouse" relationship gone bad - CBS46 News

#Hurtbae: video shows "Spelhouse" relationship gone bad

By Jacinta Render, Digital News Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The video titled #Hurtbae has gone viral on social media. People are sharing their thoughts and opinions on serious relationships. 

In the video, a young couple talks about why and how infidelity ended their relationship. The young lady featured, Kourtney Jorge attended Spelman College and the guy, Leonard Long III attended Morehouse College. When a male student from Morehouse dates a female student from Spelman, they are known as a "Spelhouse" couple.

This "Spelhouse" relationship  hits rock bottom when Morehouse man, Leonard could not commit to the relationship.

Kourtney wanted to know why he cheated. His answer is surprising. 

Here are some of the viewers responses after watching. 

