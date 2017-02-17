Hurtbae: video shows "Spelhouse" relationship gone bad

Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
Some residents in Cumming were surprised Saturday morning when a hot air balloon landed on their street.More >
Some residents in Cumming were surprised Saturday morning when a hot air balloon landed on their street.More >
One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a fatal crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.More >
One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a fatal crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.More >
An Atlanta sixth-grader was crowned the new MasterChef Junior, winning a $100,000 grand prize, a trophy and a national title shared with only four other winners in the contest's history.More >
An Atlanta sixth-grader was crowned the new MasterChef Junior, winning a $100,000 grand prize, a trophy and a national title shared with only four other winners in the contest's history.More >
The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old student who hasn't been seen by his mom since she dropped him off at school Friday morning.More >
The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old student who hasn't been seen by his mom since she dropped him off at school Friday morning.More >