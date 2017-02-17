Hurtbae: video shows "Spelhouse" relationship gone bad

The video titled #Hurtbae has gone viral on social media. People are sharing their thoughts and opinions on serious relationships.

In the video, a young couple talks about why and how infidelity ended their relationship. The young lady featured, Kourtney Jorge attended Spelman College and the guy, Leonard Long III attended Morehouse College. When a male student from Morehouse dates a female student from Spelman, they are known as a "Spelhouse" couple.

This "Spelhouse" relationship hits rock bottom when Morehouse man, Leonard could not commit to the relationship.

Kourtney wanted to know why he cheated. His answer is surprising.

Here are some of the viewers responses after watching.

#hurtbae is a lesson. If you are not ready for commitment ..SAY THAT ,and if feelings change ..SAY THAT. Don't play with someone's feelings. — JAKE RYAN (@Thinkjakeryan) February 16, 2017

I genuinely hope you Ladies learned something from #hurtbae & the @SCENE video. Protect your heart, peace & happiness FROM anyone like him. — ?Kiera? (@_kittythepretty) February 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.





