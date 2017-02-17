Troup County authorities break up dogfighting ring; Suspect on the loose

Police are looking for a man in connection to a dog fighting ring in Troup County. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Police in Troup County may have served a major blow to a dog fighting ring after seizing dogs at two houses just outside Hogansville in north Georgia.

Police and animal control officers rounded up 12 dogs Tuesday from the two houses, after receiving an anonymous tip that a dog fighting ring was ongoing at both locations.

The dogs may have been taken, but police are still looking for 35-year-old Travis Cameron in connection to this case.

“When we pulled up to the residence, you could see the dogs from the roadway, you could see them tethered,” said Deputy Marshal Lisa Lindsey. “You could see the different wounds the animals had. It makes you upset, it touches your heart.”

Lindsey said there is no question the dogs were being trained to fight and kill.

Since being informed of the charges against him, Cameron has disappeared, said Lindsey. Several agencies are now working to track him down.

Lindsey said some of the dogs might have the potential for rehabilitation, while others may need to be euthanized.

