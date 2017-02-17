Owner displays KKK sign on north Georgia building

There was a march for unity against a sign and a flag that are symbols of hate and racism. The sign in downtown Dahlonega that bears Ku Klux Klan imagery is no longer hanging, but dozens of people say it should have never been put up.

Marissa Pyle was standing on a Dahlonega strip when the sign was ripped down by the city. Posted on an abandoned building, it read, "Historic Ku Klux Klan Meeting Hall," with a person in a white hood raising their right hand. There were also two flags waiving on the sides of the building with one of them being a Confederate flag.

"They have the freedom to put it up, but we have the freedom to say we don't support it," says Pyle.

She says there's no place for hate in her hometown.

"It's not a place that will tolerate this type of hatred and intolerance," added Pyle.

I tracked down Barbara Bridges, the property manager. She says the sign is a political move by the building's owner, Roberta Green.

"Yes, I think she is making a statement because she would like to build a hotel," says Green. "But it seems like every time it's presented, it's turned down."

During my talk with Bridges, she showed me permits to put the sign back up. I found out the city only took the sign down because it was posted illegally.

