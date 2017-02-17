Students charged with felonies after being accused of making school threat

Two high school students are facing felony charges after being accused of making threats against a school.

A spokesperson with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the threat was made at Alexander High School.

Police say the students made the unspecified threat through social media.

Both students, who were not identified, are being charged with felony terroristic threats against a school.

CBS46 asked the Douglas County School District and the Douglas County Sheriff's office for a copy of the threat. The sheriff's office responded by saying, "That is part of the investigation and will not be released at this time."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.