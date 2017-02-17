Trump exchange with black journalist sparks outrage

Many African-Americans are expressing outrage over a testy exchange between President Donald Trump and a veteran black journalist.

They consider the incident during Trump's news conference to be the latest indication of his inability to relate to them.

Trump asked longtime White House reporter April Ryan to set up a meeting with him and black lawmakers after she asked whether he was willing to meet with their caucus. Some black people found the request disrespectful and inappropriate given Ryan's role as a member of the press.

The flap was also seen as the latest tone-deaf incident by Trump. He kicked off Black History Month by praising abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who has been dead since 1895, as someone "who has done an amazing job."

