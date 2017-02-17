Police: 2 men steal credit cards from vehicle at Planet Fitness in Conyers

Two men are accused of breaking into a car outside a Planet Fitness in Conyers on Feb. 13.

Police say the men stole credit cards from the car and then used to stolen cards 15 minutes later to buy a family pack dinner at the Bojangles on Panola Road.

The men were driving a blue or black Jeep Compass, according to authorities.

