Falcons hire 7 assistants, including Flood, Weis Jr.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have finalized their revamped coaching staff with seven new hires, including former Rutgers head coach Kyle Flood and Charlie Weis Jr., the son of the long-time coach.

Flood will be the assistant offensive line coach, working with returning offensive line coach Chris Morgan. Flood has 23 years of coaching experience, none in the NFL. He sat out 2016 after 11 seasons with Rutgers, including four as head coach.

Weis Jr. will be an offensive assistant. He was an offensive analyst for Alabama the last two years. His father, Charlie Weis, was previously the head coach at Kansas and Notre Dame after working as New England's offensive coordinator on three Super Bowl champion teams.

Bush Hamdan is Atlanta's new quarterbacks coach, bringing seven seasons of college experience.

