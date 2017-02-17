Ethics complaint against Gwinnett County commissioner to move forward

Police are searching for a man who walked into a car dealership in Duluth and drove off with a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 SUV valued at over $70,000.More >
A Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia is behind bars and is accused of having an improper relationship with a female student.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division and the Gwinnett County Health Department are advising residents to use caution and avoid animals behaving in unusual ways after three people in Norcross were attacked by a rabid cat.More >
Suspect wanted for carjacking in Norcross.More >
There were smiles across the board as CBS46 traveled to an elementary school in Gwinnett County for another installment of our "Books to Kids" program.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
An Atlanta sixth-grader was crowned the new MasterChef Junior, winning a $100,000 grand prize, a trophy and a national title shared with only four other winners in the contest's history.More >
The heated race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel has led someone to steal campaign signs from one Roswell resident's yard.More >
The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Interstate 285 CD lanes will be closed for eight hours to install a long-term traffic shift and lane reduction for construction of a new lanes bridge on the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.More >
A 14-year-old was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.More >
