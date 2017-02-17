Ethics complaint against Gwinnett County commissioner to move forward

An ethics complaint filed against a Gwinnett County commissioner will move forward, according to a spokesperson with the county.

The complaint was filed against Tommy Hunter after he posted a Facebook comment saying, "John Lewis is a racist pig."

Hunter said he made the comment in response to the congressman saying he didn't see then President-Elect Trump as a legitimate president.

Since the incident, angry residents have called on Hunter to resign. He also had to be escorted out of a meeting with residents after he was constantly interrupted.

Hearing Officer Ken Jarrard reviewed the complaint against Hunter and determined that the technical requirements of the complaint were met, although he also says he has "made no determinations, however, regarding the merits of the Complaint or whether the facts alleged are true or are sufficient to state a claim of unethical conduct -- as such would be outside the confines of the Hearing Officer's role."

Jarrard says he's forwarding the complaint to the county attorney for further action.

According to the county spokesperson, the county attorney is now seeking appointments to an ethics board.

Hunter, the vice president of a local environmental testing firm, was first elected to Gwinnett County's Board of Commissioners in 2012. His district includes parts of Snellville, Loganville, Grayson and Dacula.

