Missing 7-year-old found safe in Forsyth County - CBS46 News

Missing 7-year-old found safe in Forsyth County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A 7-year-old child reported missing in Forsyth County has been found safe. 

Police say Cameron Burgen left his home around 7 p.m., adding that he has a mental illness and doesn't talk.

CBS46 was informed just after 10 p.m. that Cameron was found.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46