Driver runs into back of police chief in Villa Rica

Have you ever caused a fender bender?

It couldn't have been as bad as a driver in Villa Rica.

Villa Rica police say someone accidentally ran into the back of their police chief while driving on Highway 78.

The department says Chief Michael Mansour slowed and stopped when the car in front of him stopped to make a turn. But the driver behind Mansour didn't make a complete stop, hitting Mansour from behind.

Police say the accused driver was also hit from behind by another car.

Mansour suffered minor back and neck injuries but is OK, according to the department.

Villa Rica police didn't say what happened with the driver who hit their chief, but did say that Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

The next time you're in a fender bender, remember it could always be worse.

