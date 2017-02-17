Cloudy, scattered showers in Atlanta on Saturday

While much of the day will be dry, scattered showers are expected in metro Atlanta on Saturday.

What you need to know

Most of the rain will be well south of Atlanta, however, scattered showers are possible late Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. This won't be much, and we'll see dry weather in time for dinner Saturday.

Severe weather?

We are not expecting thunderstorms or severe weather in metro Atlanta on Saturday. Just a few showers.

Plan your day

8 AM

8 AM

Cloudy. 46°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Noon

Scattered showers. 57°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.





3 PM

Scattered showers. 62°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.





5 PM

Cloudy. 61°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.





7 PM

Cloudy. 60°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.





11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 54°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy. 54°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Saturday

6:25 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Tuesday

Weather in YOUR area

