Cloudy, scattered showers in Atlanta on Saturday

Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
An Atlanta sixth-grader was crowned the new MasterChef Junior, winning a $100,000 grand prize, a trophy and a national title shared with only four other winners in the contest's history.More >
An Atlanta sixth-grader was crowned the new MasterChef Junior, winning a $100,000 grand prize, a trophy and a national title shared with only four other winners in the contest's history.More >
The heated race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel has led someone to steal campaign signs from one Roswell resident's yard.More >
The heated race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel has led someone to steal campaign signs from one Roswell resident's yard.More >
The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Interstate 285 CD lanes will be closed for eight hours to install a long-term traffic shift and lane reduction for construction of a new lanes bridge on the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.More >
The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Interstate 285 CD lanes will be closed for eight hours to install a long-term traffic shift and lane reduction for construction of a new lanes bridge on the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.More >
A 14-year-old was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.More >
A 14-year-old was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.More >