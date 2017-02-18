Fugitive on run for 14 years apprehended in Atlanta

A man who escaped from an Illinois prison in 2003 is back in custody after being arrested in Atlanta Friday.

Jorge Soberanis-Rumaldo, was convicted in Cook County, Illinois on a felony cocaine charge in 2003 and sentenced to eight years in prison. He escaped the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Illinois while on work detail.

Soberanis-Rumaldo was arrested at his home in Atlanta Friday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. He had been living in the United States illegally.

He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail where he is awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

"ICE is focused on identifying, arresting and removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws," said ERO Atlanta Field Office Director Sean Gallagher. “ICE Fugitive Operations Teams conduct targeted enforcement operations toward these identified threats to public safety. The Atlanta area is safer today thanks to the professionalism and hard work of these dedicated officers.”

He is expected to be removed from the country as soon as his criminal charges are resolved.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.