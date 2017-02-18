Video captures emotional reunion of wife, fallen soldier

Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
The heated race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel has led someone to steal campaign signs from one Roswell resident's yard.More >
The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Interstate 285 CD lanes will be closed for eight hours to install a long-term traffic shift and lane reduction for construction of a new lanes bridge on the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.More >
The Bartow County Coroner has identified the 15-year-old victim as Joelle Dalgleish.More >
A 15-year-old teen was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.More >
