Video captures emotional reunion of wife, fallen soldier

A passenger at an airport in North Carolina captured the emotional return of a fallen soldier and his grieving wife in a video that has been viewed nearly 7.5 million times on Facebook.

Lisa West Williams shot the emotional video that shows the wife and family of a fallen soldier huddling together over the casket. The Army Times identified the soldier as Shawn Thomas. He died following a vehicle accident in Africa.

The video has been viewed nearly 7.5 million times, has almost 130,000 shares and 32,000 interactions.

Watch the video below

