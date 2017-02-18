2 killed in deadly DeKalb County crash

CBS46 is working to get more information on a crash that killed two people in DeKalb County.

The crash happened around midnight on I-285 near the intersection of Bouldercrest Road.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.