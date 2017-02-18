Hate-filled messages scribbled on Oconee County restaurant's support sign

Owners of an Oconee County restaurant are trying to figure out who defaced a sign that was placed on the front door of the establishment that was meant to show support for immigrant workers across the country.

The incident happened on Thursday at La Parilla restaurant in Watkinsville.

The sign initially stated that the restaurant would be closing as a show of support for immigrant employees at the restaurant. At some point during the day, several hate-filled messages were scribbled on the sign, including swastikas and statements like, "You just got your last peso from my family" and "Build the wall".

Most of the messages had to be blurred because they were so obscene.

No word on who wrote the messages.

