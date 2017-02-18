Cobb County overpass closure frustrates drivers

If you drive down Windy Hill Road at I-75 right now, you'll see orange cones lining the road, loud cement trucks, bulldozers and drivers moving slowly.

"This is too much," said Nicole McInnis. "It's inconveniencing everybody."

McInnis said her bus had to be rerouted.

"Today I had to get off right here in front of Shell because of all this road work."

Although it's somewhat of a nuisance now, officials say the end result will be worth the inconvenience. A diverging diamond is going in there. There are similar designs across metro Atlanta. Traffic criss-crosses to the opposite side of the road in a diamond pattern.

We've learned that Georgia DOT estimates about 40 thousand drivers use this stretch of road every day. County officials believe a diverging diamond will help move that traffic along.

"It's a little confusing at first but once you get it, you get it," said driver Andres Jimenez.

There are a few hotels, gas stations and other businesses in the area. A worker at the Shell gas station said business is slower because of the construction.

Frustrated drivers are eager for it all to be finished.

"I pulled up and the red light was stopped," said driver Maurice Woodard. "There was one lane. I was on the other side and the construction workers are the ones who told me to come on through the light."

Although the bridge is closed, the on and off ramps remain open. The overpass with its new diverging diamond pattern will reopen Monday morning at 5.

