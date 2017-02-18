Cobb County overpass closure frustrates drivers

A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A Marietta man wanted for a brutal attack, rape and kidnapping of a woman is jailed after he was arrested by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit on Wednesday.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
The Cobb County District Attorney's office says thieves are targeting pickup trucks during car break-ins near the Cumberland Mall.More >
Kay Kirkpatrick has captured a state Senate seat after winning the election in Georgia's 32nd District.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
The heated race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel has led someone to steal campaign signs from one Roswell resident's yard.More >
The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Interstate 285 CD lanes will be closed for eight hours to install a long-term traffic shift and lane reduction for construction of a new lanes bridge on the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.More >
The Bartow County Coroner has identified the 15-year-old victim as Joelle Dalgleish.More >
An Atlanta sixth-grader was crowned the new MasterChef Junior, winning a $100,000 grand prize, a trophy and a national title shared with only four other winners in the contest's history.More >
